FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dutch retail chain Intertoys sold to Alteri Investors
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月12日 / 早上8点32分 / 6 天前

Dutch retail chain Intertoys sold to Alteri Investors

1 分钟阅读

AMSTERDAM, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Alteri Investors has agreed to buy Dutch toy store chain Intertoys from Blokker Holding for an undisclosed sum, the Dutch company said on Thursday.

Intertoys operates around 500 stores in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Luxemburg and has more than 4,000 employees.

Blokker in May said it would sell Intertoys, as well as other chain stores such as Asian goods importer Xenos and furniture outlet Leen Bakker, as it tries to stem losses.

Alteri Investors was launched in 2014 as a joint venture between Alteri’s management and funds managed by affiliates of investment manager Apollo Global Management.

Blokker Holding posted a net loss of 180 million euros on sales of 2 billion euros in 2016. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by Anthony Deutsch and Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below