Dutch retail chain Intertoys sold to Alteri Investors

AMSTERDAM, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Alteri Investors has agreed to buy Dutch toy store chain Intertoys from Blokker Holding for an undisclosed sum, the Dutch company said on Thursday.

Intertoys operates around 500 stores in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Luxemburg and has more than 4,000 employees.

Blokker in May said it would sell Intertoys, as well as other chain stores such as Asian goods importer Xenos and furniture outlet Leen Bakker, as it tries to stem losses.

Alteri Investors was launched in 2014 as a joint venture between Alteri’s management and funds managed by affiliates of investment manager Apollo Global Management.

Blokker Holding posted a net loss of 180 million euros on sales of 2 billion euros in 2016. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by Anthony Deutsch and Jason Neely)