2017年10月17日 / 中午12点03分 / 4 天前

REFILE-INTL FCStone Markets offers new hedging tool for commodities clients

2 分钟阅读

(Corrects spelling to Maurer from Mauer in 2nd paragraph)

NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - INTL FCStone Markets LLC is introducing a new online pricing tool that will help commodities players protect future production and profits in the over-the-counter (OTC) market, it said on Tuesday.

The product was made to create more transparency in the commodities space, and help producers and end-users construct and tailor their hedging programs, chief executive Mark Maurer told Reuters.

“When you look at other industries, all of those over-the-counter products are live and accessible with relative ease,” he said. “The commodity OTC market is one of the few that’s not transparent in that way.”

The tool, called the structured products online calculator, will help commodity players tailor hedging needs on a case-by-case basis. The online tool will provide users with open access to the firm’s structured products pricing portfolios.

From there, producers and consumers have about 15 different hedging structures to work from, including swaps and various collars. Currently, the firm works more with producers in the grains and soft commodities sector and more with consumers on the energy side.

INTL FCStone Markets LLC is a swap dealer and wholly owned subsidiary of INTL FCStone Inc. (Reporting by Catherine Ngai; Editing by James Dalgleish)

