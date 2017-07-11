FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 天前
World Bank, Alibaba fund invest in Hong Kong-based fintech startup
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月11日 / 上午9点14分 / 25 天前

World Bank, Alibaba fund invest in Hong Kong-based fintech startup

Elzio Barreto

2 分钟阅读

HONG KONG, July 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based startup CompareAsiaGroup has secured $50 million in funding from investors led by the World Bank's commercial lending arm, as the personal finance management platform looks to develop its technology and launch more products.

The International Finance Corp (IFC), as the World Bank unit is called, said it had agreed to invest $15 million in the firm. The other investors include Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, a not-for-profit fund launched by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, and Japan's SBI Group.

Existing investors of CompareAsiaGroup, such as Goldman Sachs Investment Partners and private equity firm Ace & Company, also took part in the funding round, the fintech company said without disclosing the breakdown for each investor.

CompareAsiaGroup helps consumers in Hong Kong, Indonesia and five others countries in Asia Pacific compare and buy financial products ranging from insurance, loans and credit cards.

It earns a fee from banks including HSBC, DBS and Standard Chartered and insurers such as FWD Group and QBE Insurance Group every time a person buys their products on its platform.

The company plans to expand its offerings in Southeast Asia and roll out more broadly products such as broadband services and mobile phone plans on its platform, CEO Sam Allen said.

"It's a great strategic fit for us to have the IFC on board," said Allen, on the sidelines of the RISE technology conference in Hong Kong. "The focus for us is how do we grow in Indonesia, Philippines and other countries where there's a huge population of unbanked people that is coming online every day." (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below