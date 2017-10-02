FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-International Paper unloads $1.3 bln in pension liabilities
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月2日 / 中午11点40分 / 16 天前

UPDATE 1-International Paper unloads $1.3 bln in pension liabilities

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details on transaction, background)

Oct 2 (Reuters) - International Paper Co, a fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper producer, said on Monday it would transfer $1.3 billion in pension obligations to No. 2 U.S. life insurer Prudential Financial.

International Paper expects to take a pretax non-cash pension settlement charge of about $400 million in the fourth quarter. The deal will close Oct. 3.

Prudential will assume responsibility for pension benefits of around 45,000 former International Paper employees at the end of 2017, International Paper said. reut.rs/2xKJflj

U.S. insurers have been buying corporate pension plans at a record clip as rising interest rates and all-time high stock-market values give companies an opportunity to offload them.

Calculating they can make more money from selling companies an annuity to cover the cost of the pension plans, and then invest the proceeds in bonds and other securities, insurers are competing to persuade corporate America to sell them their pensions.

Pension transfers of $13.7 billion were finalized last year, up 1 percent from 2015, according to LIMRA, an industry trade group. The figure is the second highest annual total ever recorded, LIMRA said.

The average corporate pension fund was 83 percent funded in May, according to Mercer Investment Consulting.

In June, consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc transferred $1.6 billion in pension obligations to insurers American International Group Inc and MassMutual. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza, Bernard Orr)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below