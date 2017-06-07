FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
MOVES-International Personal Finance makes three senior appointments
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月7日 / 上午10点12分 / 2 个月前

MOVES-International Personal Finance makes three senior appointments

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 7 (Reuters) - Consumer credit lender International Personal Finance Plc said on Wednesday it appointed James Ormrod as chief legal officer and company secretary.

The firm also named Richard Harris as chief marketing officer and Lyndsey Hamilton-Scott as group human resources director.

Ormrod joined the company from Mitie Group Plc, where he served as group general counsel and company secretary, while Harris previously worked at Investec as head of group and bank marketing. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)

