Intuitive Surgical posts fourth-quarter loss on tax expense

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Robotic surgical systems maker Intuitive Surgical Inc reported a loss in the fourth quarter, compared with a year-ago profit, reflecting a $318 million expense related to new U.S. tax laws.

The company on Thursday reported a net loss of $38.8 million or 35 cents per share in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $204 million or $1.71 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 17.9 percent to $892.4 million. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)