FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#中国两会
#贸易战
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
March 4, 2018 / 8:28 PM / 更新于 13 hours ago

Invesco shares could rise 20 pct in next year -Barron's

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, March 4 (Reuters) - Shares of asset manager Invesco Ltd look cheap and could return at least 20 percent over the next year, according to Barron’s.

Invesco shares recently traded at 10.7 times projected earnings for the next year, making the stock among the cheapest among asset managers, the Barron’s article said. The stock trades at a 44 percent discount to BlackRock Inc shares, more than twice the average such discount over the past decade, the article said.

At the same time, Invesco is well-positioned in part because of its history of buying weaker players during downturns, Barron’s said.

In 2018, Invesco shares have fallen nearly 12 percent compared with a 0.9 percent rise for the S&P 500 asset management and custody banks index. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Peter Cooney)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below