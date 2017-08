July 5 (Reuters) - U.S.-based brokerage Investment Technology Group Inc named Michael Onofrio director on the U.S. electronic coverage team.

Onofrio was most recently executive director in charge of the European Equities Electronic Coverage team at JPMorgan Chase & Co in London.

He will be based in New York in his new role with ITG. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)