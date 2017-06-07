FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
Citadel's Griffin worried about next U.S. market downturn -CNBC
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月7日 / 下午5点58分 / 2 个月前

Citadel's Griffin worried about next U.S. market downturn -CNBC

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - Ken Griffin, founder and chief executive of hedge fund firm Citadel LLC, said Wednesday that the run-up in the U.S. stock market was not over, but that he was concerned about the ability to address the next downturn.

"I think this business cycle has further to go. I think the stock market is going to go with that, but what’s worrisome is: the firepower that we have to address the next downturn is somewhat constrained," Griffin told cable television network CNBC. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

