FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 小时前
Buffett's Berkshire sheds GE, adds Synchrony
#半岛局势
#中美贸易
#路透精英汇
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
朝鲜地图透露向关岛附近水域发射导弹的详细计划
半岛局势
朝鲜地图透露向关岛附近水域发射导弹的详细计划
特朗普授权调查中国知识产权操作 游说团体吁谨慎行事
时事要闻
特朗普授权调查中国知识产权操作 游说团体吁谨慎行事
特朗普启动NAFTA重新谈判 料引起与汽车行业的矛盾
国际财经
特朗普启动NAFTA重新谈判 料引起与汽车行业的矛盾
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月14日 / 晚上8点39分 / 14 小时前

Buffett's Berkshire sheds GE, adds Synchrony

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it has taken a 17.5 million share stake in Synchrony Financial and shed its investment in the financial services company's former parent, General Electric Co.

In a regulatory filing detailing its U.S.-listed stock holdings, Berkshire said it owned about $521 million of Synchrony shares as of June 30.

It also reported no holdings of GE, after having reported a roughly $315 million stake as of March 31.

Investors follow Berkshire's stock holdings closely to determine what has won or lost Buffett's favor. Smaller equity investments at Berkshire are normally made by Buffett's deputies Todd Combs and Ted Weschler. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below