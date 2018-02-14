FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 10:54 PM / 更新于 a day ago

Paulson holds stake steady in gold investments in Q4 2017 -filing

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Paulson & Co kept its stake in SPDR Gold Trust at 4.36 million shares during the fourth quarter of 2017, though the value rose to $539.1 million, up from $530 million in the third quarter, a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing showed on Wednesday.

Paulson also left stakes unchanged in mining companies AngloGold Ashanti Ltd, NovaGold Resources Inc, IAMGOLD Corp and RandGold Resources Ltd during the same period. (Reporting by Renita D. Young; Editing by Alistair Bell)

