NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Trian Partners cut its stake in snack maker Mondelez International Inc. during the last quarter, and boosted its shares in conglomerate General Electric , according to the activist fund's latest securities filing.

In the second quarter ending June 30, Trian cut its Mondelez stake by 3.9 percent and raised its GE position by 2.7 percent, the filing shows.