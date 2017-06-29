UPDATE 1-Mutual fund investors sour on stocks, bonds in latest week-Lipper

(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, byline, table) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. mutual fund investors dumped stocks and bonds during the latest week, delivering both categories their worst respective outflows of the year, Thomson Reuters' Lipper data showed on Thursday. The $6.7 billion pullback from taxable bond mutual funds marks a change of heart after the funds heavily used by retail investors inhaled tens of billions in bonds since last year. The U.S. Federal Reserve is on a path to raising interest rates from very low levels even as economic data has remained mixed. Rising rates are seen as a drag on bond fund returns. Meanwhile monetary policy officials, including European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, made comments this week implying a global turn away from ultra-easy stimulus policies. Yields on the 10-year Treasury benchmark leapt from 2.14 on Monday to 2.27 on Thursday. Riskier high-yield bond mutual funds and ETFs posted $1.7 billion in withdrawals, their worst outflows since March, the data showed. "I wouldn't be surprised if it becomes more consistent than we've seen in the past - money leaving taxable-bond funds," said Pat Keon, Senior Research Analyst at Lipper. "It's just a question of where does it go because equity funds are distasteful for a lot of people." Mutual fund investors cashed out a net $7.3 billion from domestic stocks. ETF investors pulled an additional $4.2 billion from funds focused on U.S. company shares, adding to the equity market's woes. The S&P 500 has managed a 0.5 percent gain this month despite a dramatic selloff for oil and some of the year's most high-flying technology stocks. Investors had bid up high earning growth stocks in hopes that they would continue to eek out gains in a tepid U.S. economy that is still supported by the easy monetary policy that has been in place nearly a decade after the 2007-2009 global financial crisis. Meanwhile, foreign stocks continue to find favor among U.S. investors. Japanese equity funds pulled in half a billion dollars during the latest week, their largest haul since February. Within U.S. stocks, violent rotations between sectors continue. Finance sector funds posted $1.2 billion in outflows, the most since March, even as the Fed approved large banks' plans to use extra capital for stock buybacks, dividends and other purposes beyond being a cushion against catastrophe. Healthcare funds pulled in $1.7 billion and the most cash since November 2016 as Congress aimed to pass an Obamacare replacement bill. Rate-sensitive real estate and utilities sectors posted their largest withdrawals of the year. The following is a breakdown of the flows for the week, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds: Sector Flow Chg Pct of Assets Count ($ blns) Assets ($ blns) All Equity Funds -9.694 -0.16 6,002.588 11,474 Domestic Equities -11.579 -0.28 4,178.195 8,213 Non-Domestic Equities 1.886 0.10 1,824.394 3,261 All Taxable Bond Funds -5.464 -0.22 2,428.890 5,784 All Money Market Funds 5.307 0.21 2,481.240 1,099 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.496 0.13 387.939 1,391 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Daniel Bases and Diane Craft)