FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天前
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-U.S. taxable bond funds attract $1.8 bln in week -Lipper
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
半岛局势
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月4日 / 凌晨3点17分 / 9 天前

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-U.S. taxable bond funds attract $1.8 bln in week -Lipper

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

(Correcting headline and first paragraph to read investors added $1.8 billion to taxable bond funds, not pulled $925 million, to comply with an official correction from Lipper)

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Investors added $1.8 billion to taxable bond funds during the latest week, marking the fourth straight week of inflows for the funds, Lipper data showed on Thursday.

Stock funds posted $133 million of outflows during the week through Wednesday, a third straight week of withdrawals, according to the research service.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese & Shri Navaratnam

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below