FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S.-based stock ETFs attract $9.4 bln of inflows in latest week -Lipper
频道
专题
韩国真航空预计中国赴韩游需求将从1月起反弹
半岛局势
韩国真航空预计中国赴韩游需求将从1月起反弹
中国股市“见顶”为时尚早 A股明年入摩可看高一线--安联
中国财经
中国股市“见顶”为时尚早 A股明年入摩可看高一线--安联
焦点：美国感恩节线上销售激增 实体店表现好于前两年
深度分析
焦点：美国感恩节线上销售激增 实体店表现好于前两年
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月24日 / 晚上11点09分 / 更新于 15 小时前

U.S.-based stock ETFs attract $9.4 bln of inflows in latest week -Lipper

2 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Investors poured $9.4 billion into U.S.-based stock ETFs in the week ended Wednesday, the group’s eighth consecutive week of inflows, against the backdrop of record closing highs on major markets, Lipper data showed on Friday.

Risk-taking was also on display in parts of the U.S. corporate credit markets. U.S.-based investment-grade corporate bond funds attracted $2.6 billion of inflows in the latest week, their 10th consecutive week of inflows, Lipper said.

At the lower end of the credit-quality spectrum, junk bonds were avoided again by investors.

U.S.-based high-yield bond funds posted $209 million of outflows in the week ended Wednesday. Retail investors also yanked money out of U.S.-based stock mutual funds, pulling $3.5 billion in the week.

ETFs are generally believed to represent the investment behavior of institutional investors including hedge funds, while mutual funds are thought to represent the mom-and-pop retail investor.

U.S.-based money market funds attracted $14.4 billion of inflows in the latest week, their third straight week of inflows, Lipper said. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below