NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - U.S.-based high-yield junk bond funds posted $703 million of outflows for the week ended Wednesday, their seventh straight week of cash withdrawals, Lipper data showed on Thursday.

But higher up in the credit-quality spectrum, U.S.-based investment-grade corporate bond funds attracted $1.37 billion in new cash, their second consecutive week of inflows, Lipper added.