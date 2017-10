NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. fund investors poured nearly $18 billion into money markets and $1.9 billion into taxable bonds during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday.

Stock funds based in the United States posted $410 million in withdrawals during the week ended Sept. 13, the research service’s data showed. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)