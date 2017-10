NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Taxable-bond funds based in the United States inhaled $7 billion during the latest week, adding to an already strong year for debt, Lipper data for U.S.-based funds showed on Thursday.

Stock funds pulled in $803 million during the week ended Sept. 20, the research service’s data showed. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)