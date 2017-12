NEW YORK, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Investors poured $24.1 billion into U.S.-based stock funds during the latest week, Lipper said on Thursday, sending a gift to equity markets already on pace to record a year of double-digit percentage gains.

The figure marks the largest week of inflows for the funds since December 2014, according to the research service. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Richard Chang)