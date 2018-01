NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. fund investors pulled $8.4 billion from stocks and funneled $3.3 billion into taxable bonds during the most recent week, responding to a strong year of market gains defensively, Lipper data showed on Thursday.

The data covers cash that moved into and out of U.S.-based mutual funds and exchange-traded funds during the seven days through Wednesday. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)