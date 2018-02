NEW YORK, Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. fund investors inched back into the markets during the most recent week, putting $2.5 billion into bonds and $1.1 billion in stocks, Lipper data showed on Thursday.

Domestic equity funds recorded a third week of withdrawals, with $4.6 billion flowing out in the seven days through Feb. 21. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese)