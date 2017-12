Dec 11 (Reuters) - Document storage company Iron Mountain Inc said on Monday it would buy the U.S. operations of IO Data Centers LLC for about $1.32 billion.

Under the deal, Iron Mountain will acquire the land and buildings associated with four data centers in Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona; Edison, New Jersey; and Columbus, Ohio. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)