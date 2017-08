ISTANBUL, July 12 (Reuters) - Iran expects to sign deals with Russian companies on exploration and development of its oil and gas resources within the next 5-6 months, Iran's deputy oil minister Amir Hossein Zamaninia told reporters on Wednesday.

Zamaninia earlier said Russian firms Lukoil and Gazprom have expressed interest in oil exploration projects in Iran. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Editing by Susan Fenton)