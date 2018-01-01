FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two people killed in Iran amid calls for fresh protests
频道
专题
监管下半场中国信用债压力前高后低 防御当先结构性机会可期
狗年展望
监管下半场中国信用债压力前高后低 防御当先结构性机会可期
焦点：金正恩向韩国释出对话善意 并称唯有受威胁时才会动用核武
深度分析
焦点：金正恩向韩国释出对话善意 并称唯有受威胁时才会动用核武
德国合组执政联盟谈判在即 主要政党仍难形成共识
时事要闻
德国合组执政联盟谈判在即 主要政党仍难形成共识
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 1, 2018 / 8:45 AM / a day ago

Two people killed in Iran amid calls for fresh protests

2 分钟阅读

DUBAI, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Two people were shot dead in protests in Iran bringing to four the number of fatalities in the country’s most serious unrest since 2009 and messages on social media called for more anti-government demonstrations on Monday.

The two were killed on Sunday in the southwestern town of Izeh and several others were injured, ILNA news agency quoted local member of parliament Hedayatollah Khademi as saying.

“I do not know whether yesterday’s shooting was done by rally participants or the police and this issue is being investigated,” Khademi was quoted as saying.

Messages on social media urged Iranians to hold rallies in the capital Tehran and 50 other urban centres, many of which have already seen four days of unrest since price protests in the second largest city Mashhad on Thursday turned political.

Protests continued overnight even though President Hassan Rouhani appealed for calm. He said Iranians had the right to criticise authorities but warned of a crackdown against unrest.

“The government will show no tolerance for those who damage public properties, violate public order and create unrest in the society,” Rouhani said in remarks carried by state TV.

Tens of thousands of people have protested across the country against the Islamic Republic’s government and clerical elite, prompting authorities to warn of a tough crackdown.

Security forces have showed restraint, hoping to avoid and escalation of the crisis triggered by economic hardships and corruption. Anger soon turned to Iran’s clerical establishment in power since the 1979 revolution.

Some called on Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to step down and chanted against a government they described as thieves.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Michael Georgy and Matthew Mpoke Bigg

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below