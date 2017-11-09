FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq's Kurdistan makes $100 mln monthly payment to oil producers despite crisis -source
2017年11月9日 / 下午1点07分 / 1 天前

Iraq's Kurdistan makes $100 mln monthly payment to oil producers despite crisis -source

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Iraq’s Kurdistan has made its full monthly payment of around $100 million to oil producers working on its territory, despite a big drop in oil exports amid a political crisis roiling the semi-autonomous region.

A source close to the Kurdistan regional government told Reuters that full monthly payments had been made to companies such as Genel, DNO, Gulf Keystone, Gazprom and Taqa.

Kurdistan’s oil exports have dropped to just around 220,000 barrels per day from the usual 600,000 bpd over the past month after some major fields have been taken over by Iraqi forces, causing a drop in production and a lack of clarity on who owns the barrels. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Susan Fenton)

