VIENNA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Chevron, Total and Petrochina may form a consortium to develop Iraq’s Majnoon oilfield which Royal Dutch Shell wants to exit, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said in Vienna on Thursday. Shell plans to exit Majnoon and hand over its operation to state-run Basra Oil Co. by the end of June 2018. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Jason Neely)