FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#海航
#特朗普专访
#加密货币
#狗年展望
#图表新闻
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 18, 2018 / 7:58 AM / a day ago

Iraq, BP sign agreement to boost oil production from northern Kirkuk field - Iraqi official

1 分钟阅读

BAGHDAD, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Iraq signed a memorandum of understanding with BP on Thursday to boost production capacity from the northern Kirkuk oilfields, which were taken back in October by Iraqi government forces, an Iraqi oil official said.

Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi and BP’s president for the Middle East region, Michael Townshend, attended the signing ceremony at the offices of the Iraqi state-run North Oil Company which operates the fields, in Kirkuk, the official told Reuters. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below