Shell to hand over Iraq's Majnoon oilfield by end June 2018 – Iraqi oil officials

BASRA, Iraq, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Oil major Royal Dutch Shell agreed to exit the Majnoon oilfield and hand over its operation to the state-run Basra Oil Co. by the end of June 2018, two oil officials close to the deal said on Wednesday.

A letter signed by Iraqi oil minister Jabar Luaibi, dated Aug. 23 and seen by Reuters, gave approval for the Anglo-Dutch company to quit Majnoon, a major oilfield near Basra which started production in 2014. (Reporting by Aref Mohammed and Ahmed Rasheed, editing by Louise Heavens)