Iraq oil ministry says has started to take over operations of Majnoon oil field
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
专访：俄罗斯同意与OPEC一道逐步有序退出减产计划--能源部长
专访：俄罗斯同意与OPEC一道逐步有序退出减产计划--能源部长
明年中国A股有结构性机会 龙头公司继续受追捧--海富通
明年中国A股有结构性机会 龙头公司继续受追捧--海富通
December 21, 2017 / 7:06 AM / 4 days ago

Iraq oil ministry says has started to take over operations of Majnoon oil field

1 分钟阅读

BAGHDAD, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Iraq’s oil ministry said on Thursday it had started to take over the operations of the Majnoon oil field from Royal Dutch Shell.

The ministry said in a statement that it had formed a local management team to handle production operations after Shell exits the field by the end of June next year.

A letter signed by Iraqi oil minister Jabar Luaibi, dated Aug. 23 and seen by Reuters, gave approval for the Anglo-Dutch company to quit Majnoon, a major oilfield near Basra which started production in 2014. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Joseph Radford)

