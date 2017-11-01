FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Video tech firm Kaltura prepping for U.S. IPO -report
频道
专题
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
半岛局势
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
深度分析
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
国际财经
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月1日 / 上午11点18分 / 更新于 19 小时前

Video tech firm Kaltura prepping for U.S. IPO -report

1 分钟阅读

JERUSALEM, Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S.-Israeli video technology firm Kaltura is preparing for a U.S. initial public offering in the second or third quarter of 2018 and is in discussions with various underwriters, the Calcalist newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Kaltura, based in New York with its research and development in Israel, was not immediately available to comment.

Last year Kaltura, whose technology is used in cloud TV, online video, over the top and other video platforms, raised $50 million from Goldman Sachs in pre-IPO funding.

Other investors include India’s Nexus Partners, Intel Capital and Silicon Valley Bank. Its customers include Warner Brothers, HBO and Siemens. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below