Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 19

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

COMPANIES (*) CREDITO VALTELLINESE

Capital increase starts; ends on March 8.

In the prospectus for its upcoming cash call published on Saturday, Creval said its business plan envisaged 803 million euro capital strengthening.

(*) BANCO BPM

The lender said on Monday that the European Central Bank had authorised the use of internal risk models, boosting core capital by around 80 basis points.

(*) ITALIAN BANKS

Mid-sized Italian banks will merger among them to create two main groups that will compete with UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo in the next few years, Flavio Valeri, Chief Country officer of Deutsche Bank in Italy, told Affari&Finanza/La Repubblica on Monday. According to Valeri, Italian lenders could shed bad loans without asking shareholders for more capital.

(*) GEOX

The shoemaker aims at growing in the United States and China, where it still has a small presence, its newly appointed CEO Matteo Mascazzini told Affari&Finanza/La Repubblica on Monday, adding he was working at developing the group’s digital strategy.

(*) AEDES

The real estate group is sounding investors out about a potential capital increase to fund new investments, its CEO Giuseppe Roveda told Affari&Finanza/La Repubblica on Monday.

SNAM

Greece has received two binding bids for a 66 percent stake in its gas grid operator DESFA, the Greek privatisation agency said on Friday. Bids were submitted by a consortium of Italy’s Snam, Spain’s Enagas and Belgium’s Fluxys, and a consortium of Spain’s Regasificadora del Noroeste, Romania’s Transgaz and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

TELECOM ITALIA, RAI WAY

Rai Way said on Friday it had submitted a joint binding offer with infrastructure fund F2i to buy Telecom Italia unit Persidera.

(*) GIGLIO GROUP

The firm said on Monday it had reached an agreement with Armani to distribute Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2018 and Fall/Winter 2018 collections.

(*) CAD IT

The group CEO said on Monday it would launch a takeover bid at 5.30 euros/shares aimed at delisting.

(*) PRYSMIAN

General Cable Corporation shareholders approve the acquisition by Prysmian. ‍The transaction is expected to close by the third quarter of 2018.

CERVED, BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Cerved said on Friday its unit CCM had signed special servicing agreements for about 14.5 billion euros of non-performing loans from Monte dei Paschi.

SAFILO

Italian eyewear group said on Friday its Chief Executive Officer Luisa Delgado would retire from the company at the end of this month for personal reasons.

POSTE ITALIANE

Board meeting on preliminary FY results, followed by conference call (1630 GMT).

IGD

Reverse stock split on ordinary shares.

CRESCITA

Crescita and Cellularline present ‘Business Combination’ with Crescita CEO Antonio Tazartes, Crescita Chairman Alberto Toffoletto, Cellularline co-CEOs Christian Aleotti and Marco Cagnetta (1200 GMT).

ALFIO BARDOLLA TRAINING GROUP

Board meeting on FY results.

BASIC NET

Board meeting on preliminary FY results, followed by conference call (1630 GMT).

IMA

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

Alitalia

Rome newspaper Il Messaggero reported that the sale of Alitalia will come after the March 4 elections and that Air France has posed new conditions.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................