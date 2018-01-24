Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 24

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

DEBT

Italy’s Treasury said on Tuesday it would offer up to 3.75 billion euros over three bonds at auction on January 26.

The Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Jan. 29.

COMPANIES

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

Il Sole 24 Ore reports rumours that CEO Amos Genish could leave the group and mentions former Poste Italiane CEO Francesco Caio and TIM’s executive Stefano de Angelis as possible replacement.

The paper quotes Genish as saying he is “fully committed” to Telecom Italia and Chairman Arnaud de Puyfontaine as saying he and the board have “full confidence” in the CEO.

A2A

Six local Italian utilities have approved a long-mooted merger plan to create a group with more than 400 million euros ($493 million) in revenues rooted in the northern Lombardy region.

ENI

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s (NNPC) board will decide on the investors for its three major refineries this month, the state oil company said on Tuesday. The government has previously said it was in talks with Chevron, Total and ENI.

FINECOBANK

The lender approved the issue of additional Tier 1 notes for 200 million euros. The issue was fully subscribed by UniCredit. .

ANSALDO STS

Board meetings on preliminary FY results.

CTI BIOPHARMA

Special shareholders’ meeting (0000 GMT).

DADA

Dali Italy Bidco SpA full mandatory takeover bid on Dada shares ends (1630 GMT).

STMICROELECTRONICS

Board meeting on Q4/FY results (press release on Jan. 25).

TOD‘S

Board meetings on preliminary FY results (sales).

VITTORIA ASSICURAZIONI

Board meetings on preliminary FY results.

IPO

Italian high-speed rail group Italo plans to export its flexible business model to other European countries such as Spain, Germany and France following its planned stock market listing in February, its chairman told Reuters.

