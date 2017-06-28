Italy - Factors to watch on June 28

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases June flash CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT) and May-Q1 producer prices data (1000 GMT).

ECB Supervisory board member Ignazio Angeloni speaks before Senate Finance Committee (1230 GMT).

DEBT

Italy's Treasury said on Tuesday it would offer up to 8.0 billion euros over 3 bonds at auction on June 30.

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES (*) INTESA SANPAOLO

The lender has made 5 billion euros available for any funding needs deriving from the Veneto banks deal, Chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro told Il Messaggero in an interview, adding that the operation will not slow down the bank's performance.

Gros-Pietro also said that once the situation of the Veneto banks and Monte dei Paschi di Siena are resolved, there are "no comparable problems" in the Italian banking sector.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank is close to reaching a final deal with an Italian bank bailout fund on the sale of its bad loan portfolio, a key plank of its rescue plan, three sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

A deadline for exclusive negotiations over bad loans sale expires on Wednesday.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Standard & Poor's has affirmed its 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term credit ratings on the bank, with a stable outlook, after a deal which sees Intesa Sanpaolo acquiring two Veneto lenders' good assets for a token price, it said on Tuesday.

UBI The bank said the take up of its 400-million euro capital increase stood at 99.31 percent at the close of the offer.

(*) BANCA CARIGE

The lender plans to finalise by the end of next week the sale of 938 million euros of bad loans at 31 percent of their nominal value through a securitisation scheme that will tap a state guarantee scheme, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

(*) MEDIASET

France's Vivendi has not deposited it shares to take part in the Italian broadcaster's annual shareholders' meeting on Wednesday, Il Sole 24 Ore said, adding that the French group had until 0800 GMT to do so.

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT)

EDISON

Inauguration of new hydroelectric power plant with CEO Marc Benayoun in Pizzighettone (0800 GMT).

IL SOLE 24 ORE

Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0830 GMT).

STEFANEL

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

(*) IPO

Italian tyremaker Pirelli will list on the Milan stock exchange on October 4, both La Stampa and Il Sole 24 Ore reported, adding the group aims to float 30 percent of its shares.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................