Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 14

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases August final CPI and HICP data (0800 GMT).

Rome, employers’ association Confindustria holds conference on “Economic Policy Challenges” with President Vincenzo Boccia and Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan (0830 GMT). (*) The European Commission will continue to use a flexible approach in scrutinizing Italian fiscal plan for 2018, chief Jean-Claude Juncker told Il Messaggero.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA, MEDIASET

Italy’s market watchdog ruled on Wednesday Vivendi had de facto control of Telecom Italia, piling pressure on the French media giant as Rome considers whether to use special powers over the former telecoms monopoly.

Vivendi said it had taken note of the position expressed by the Consob, adding it contested that interpretation and would appeal the ruling.

Telecom Italia said Consob’s ruling diverged significantly from established interpretation of corporate control, adding it would appeal the ruling.

Vivendi told Italy’s communications watchdog it would transfer to an independent vehicle at least 19.19 percent of Mediaset shares it owns.

(*) FIAT CHRYSLER

The car maker will likely spin off its components business Magneti Marelli in the coming months, La Repubblica said, adding the unit could have a value of around 5 billion euros.

The Volkswagen CEO told Corriere della Sera that he knew nothing about a potential interest of the German car maker for Fiat Chrysler or one of its brands such as Alfa Romeo.

(*) BANCA CARIGE

The regional bank sees return to profit in 2018 under new 2017-2020 business plan.

The bank is planning to offer to convert around 500 million euros in subordinated debt into senior debt with a lower nominal value, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

(*) IMA

Ima Industria Macchine Automatiche said on Thursday that the ‍indicative price range of Gima TT’s shares in planned IPO has been set between 9.60 and 12.50 euros apiece.​

ENI

Board meeting to set interim 2017 dividend.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro attends presentation of “Survey on Savings and Financial Choices of Italians in 2017” in Turin (0930 GMT).

I GRANDI VIAGGI

The total revenues were 34.0 million euros in Q3 versus 36.8 million euros a year ago.

LANDI RENZO

The company approved its strategic plan 2018-2022, adding it expects in 2018 return to net profit of 7 million euros with accelerated growth of adjusted Ebitda to 27 million euros.

