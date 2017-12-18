FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Brazil court suspends Lactalis deal to buy Itambé -sources
频道
专题
韩国虚拟货币交易所Youbit遭黑客攻击损失严重 将申请破产
比特币
韩国虚拟货币交易所Youbit遭黑客攻击损失严重 将申请破产
美国国安新战略文件称俄罗斯干涉他国内政 将中俄列为竞争对手
时事要闻
美国国安新战略文件称俄罗斯干涉他国内政 将中俄列为竞争对手
恒生料2018年香港经济增速放缓至2.8% 就业及股市效应减退
财经视点
恒生料2018年香港经济增速放缓至2.8% 就业及股市效应减退
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 18, 2017 / 5:42 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil court suspends Lactalis deal to buy Itambé -sources

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details on decision, appeal)

SAO PAULO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - A Brazilian court issued an injunction suspending the sale of dairy company Itambé Alimentos SA to France’s Groupe Lactalis SA, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The decision by Judge Luis Felipe Ferrari Bedendi on Friday followed a motion by Vigor Alimentos SA, which has been controlled by Mexico’s Grupo Lala SAB de CV since October, questioning the deal between the producer cooperative CCPR and Lactalis.

Vigor owned a 50 percent stake in the company until November. In the motion, Vigor alleged that CCPR broke Itambé’s shareholders’ agreement by negotiating with a third party.

In the motion, Vigor also said that Groupe Lactalis had committed not to acquire Itambé during the negotiations to acquire Vigor, two of the sources said, asking for anonymity because the lawsuit is under seal.

Lactalis lost the deal to Mexico’s Grupo Lala in August.

A third source said the cooperative appealed the judge’s decision on Monday.

Vigor and CCPR are discussing the deal in an arbitration proceeding at the Brazil-Canada Chamber of Commerce, two of the sources added.

CCPR declined to comment. Vigor did not immediately comment. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below