Brazil's Itau forms credit intelligence venture with four other banks
Brazil's Itau forms credit intelligence venture with four other banks

SAO PAULO, June 14 (Reuters) - Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.

Itau said in a securities filing that each bank would have a 20 percent stake in the venture that would create a database to manage credit information on companies and individuals, with the aim of facilitating credit. Operations would begin in 2019.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Richard Chang

