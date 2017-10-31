FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Brazil's Itaú may cut provisions, boost loan book as economy recovers
频道
专题
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
半岛局势
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
时事要闻
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
深度分析
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月31日 / 下午4点37分 / 更新于 15 小时前

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Itaú may cut provisions, boost loan book as economy recovers

2 分钟阅读

(Adds CEO comments)

SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil’s largest private lender, may further cut loan-loss provisions as the economy recovers and revives credit growth, the bank’s chief executive officer said on Tuesday.

The bank will no longer curb loans in higher-risk segments, such as vehicle financing and medium and small firms, after doing so in the last five years, Chief Executive Officer Candido Brecher told analysts and journalists in a conference call.

That should help reverse a years-long contraction in the bank’s loan book, which shrank by 2.4 percent in the third quarter.

Itaú for years extended fewer loans and focused on lower-risk segments as Brazil’s deepest recession in a century cramped clients’ ability to pay back debt.

Bracher noted an “inflection point” in the retail segment as lower debt burdens, interest rates and unemployment boost demand for credit among households.

Itaú’s corporate loan book, however, should take longer to recover, with uncertainty related to Brazil’s presidential elections next year crippling capital spending plans, Brecher said.

His remarks point to a slow recovery in credit markets activity as Itaú sticks to a cautious strategy. Smaller rivals such as Banco Santander Brasil SA are seeking faster expansion of their loan books.

Nevertheless, the economic recovery may allow the bank to further cut loan-loss provisions going forward, partially offsetting the effect of lower interest rates on its loan book, Bracher said.

The bank‘s’ coverage ratio, a gauge of its ability to absorb potential loan losses, rose to the highest level in at least two years in the third quarter.

Itaú this week will close the acquisition of Citigroup Inc’s retail operations in Brazil, after the country’s central bank approved the deal. Itaú agreed on the $220 million deal a year ago. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski, Aluisio Alves and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below