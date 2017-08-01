FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 天前
Itaú's credit ROE may surpass cost of capital, CEO says
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年8月1日 / 下午2点44分 / 4 天前

Itaú's credit ROE may surpass cost of capital, CEO says

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The profitability of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA's lending segment could top fundraising costs in coming quarters, Chief Executive Officer Cândido Bracher said on Tuesday, a sign Brazil's No. 1 lender is gradually detaching itself from the nation's longest credit market downturn in two decades.

Recurring return on equity for Itaú's credit activities, which consume almost half of the bank's regulatory capital, totaled 14.5 percent in the second quarter - the highest in at least two years. Bracjer told investors on a conference call to discuss second-quarter results that "it is possible" that ROE could surpass Itaú's cost of capital as Brazil's economy recovers.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Frances Kerry

