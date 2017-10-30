FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Itaú reduces loss provisions, slightly beats estimates
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
2017年10月30日

Brazil's Itaú reduces loss provisions, slightly beats estimates

SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Itau Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil’s largest private bank, posted a 6.25 billion reais ($1.9 billion) profit in the third quarter, slightly beating analyst expectations as Brazil’s economic recovery allowed the reduction of provisions for credit losses.

Net profit rose 1.4 percent from the prior three months when adjusted for one-off items, slightly above a consensus estimate of 6.23 billion reais compiled by Thomson Reuters. Provisions for loan losses were 4.28 billion reais, below a consensus estimate of 4.83 billion reais.

Recurring return on equity (ROE), a gauge of profitability, totaled 21.6 percent for the quarter, above a consensus estimate of 20.86 percent. ($1 = 3.2888 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler)

