4 天前
RPT-Brazil's Itaú beats profit estimates as provisions drop
2017年7月31日 / 晚上10点47分 / 4 天前

RPT-Brazil's Itaú beats profit estimates as provisions drop

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

(Repeats story to additional customers with no change to text)

SAO PAULO, July 31 (Reuters) - Second-quarter profit at Itaú Unibanco Holding SA beat expectations, as Brazil's largest bank by assets cut provisions amid declining corporate defaults and smaller bad loan writedowns.

In a securities filing on Monday, Itaú said recurring net income, or profit before one-time items, totaled 6.169 billion reais ($2 billion) last quarter, slightly down from 6.176 billion reais in the prior three months. The number surpassed average consensus estimate of 6.053 billion reais for the indicator.

$1 = 3.1268 reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese

