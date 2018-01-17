FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#特朗普专访
#加密货币
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图表新闻
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 17, 2018 / 4:26 PM / in a day

UPDATE 1-Ivory Coast awards Tullow two new oil and gas blocks

1 分钟阅读

(Adds detail)

ABIDJAN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast awarded Tullow Oil two new oil and gas blocks on Wednesday, including one along the maritime boundary with Ghana, government spokesman Bruno Kone said.

Africa-focused Tullow now holds stakes in nine Ivorian blocks, eight of which it has picked up since an international tribunal in September ruled in favour of Ghana in a dispute over the countries’ sea border.

It also has a 21.33 percent position in Ivory Coast’s Espoir field, which is operated by Canada’s CNR.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Kone said the government had awarded Tullow blocks CI-520, an onshore block near the commercial capital Abidjan, and CI-524, which is adjacent to its acreage in Ghana.

Tullow operates the Jubilee oil and gas field in Ghanaian waters and is developing the TEN fields.

Having emerged from one of the longest downturns in the sector’s history, Tullow is now cautiously reviving its search for new oil and gas resources in Africa and Latin America.

Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Mark Potter and David Goodman

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below