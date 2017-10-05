FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-UPDATE 1-Acquisition vehicle J2 raises $1.25 bln in London listing
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月5日 / 早上7点31分 / 13 天前

RPT-UPDATE 1-Acquisition vehicle J2 raises $1.25 bln in London listing

2 分钟阅读

(Repeats to additional subscriber service, no change to text)

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - J2 Acquisition, a British Virgin Islands investment vehicle set up by former executives of U.S. consumer products firm Jarden, has raised $1.25 billion in an initial public share offering in London, J2 said on Thursday.

Set up by Jarden’s co-founder Martin Franklin along with other former Jarden executives Ian Ashken and James Lillie, J2 can now go ahead with its first deal following the IPO, it said in a statement, without saying what that would be.

“There is no specific expected target value for the acquisition,” it said, adding that any funds not used immediately could be used for future deals.

Franklin, Ashken and Lillie stood down last year as executives at Jarden, whose consumer products brands include Mr Coffee and Sunbeam, after the firm was bought by Newell Brands .

The offering consists of $1.21 billion in ordinary shares at $10 a share and a further $40 million through founder-preferred shares, J2 said.

J2 expects to start trading on the London Stock Exchange on Oct 10, it added.

Citigroup and UBS are joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Rachel Armstrong, Greg Mahlich)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below