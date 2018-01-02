FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's JAB Holding seeks funds for coffee and cosmetics deals
频道
专题
监管下半场中国信用债压力前高后低 防御当先结构性机会可期
狗年展望
监管下半场中国信用债压力前高后低 防御当先结构性机会可期
焦点：全流通试点给H股添上涨动力 投资者憧憬港版股权分置改革行情
深度分析
焦点：全流通试点给H股添上涨动力 投资者憧憬港版股权分置改革行情
伊朗最高领导人指责伊朗的敌人煽动动乱 美国斥之为“胡说”
时事要闻
伊朗最高领导人指责伊朗的敌人煽动动乱 美国斥之为“胡说”
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 2, 2018 / 8:06 AM / 更新于 20 hours ago

Germany's JAB Holding seeks funds for coffee and cosmetics deals

1 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, Jan 2 (Reuters) - JAB Holding, a private investment company that has grown fast through a string of coffee deals in recent years, wants to make further acquisitions and is seeking funds from investors, an executive told a German paper.

“Our transactions are getting bigger and we need more money,” JAB partner and chairman Bart Becht said in an interview with German daily Handelsblatt published on Tuesday.

Becht said that the focus would be on coffee and cosmetics.

JAB, one of the world’s largest coffee companies, owns brands including Jacobs, Senseo and Tassimo. It is also the biggest shareholder of Coty, the U.S. cosmetic giant that makes Wella shampoo. (Reporting by Hakan Ersen; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by David Goodman)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below