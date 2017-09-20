FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Jakks Pacific expects 2017 loss due to Toys 'R' Us bankruptcy
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月20日 / 晚上6点37分 / 1 个月前

UPDATE 1-Jakks Pacific expects 2017 loss due to Toys 'R' Us bankruptcy

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details, updates share price)

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Toy maker Jakks Pacific Inc said on Wednesday it expects to report a net loss in fiscal 2017 due to charges related to bankruptcy of the biggest U.S. toy store chain Toys ‘R’ Us Inc.

However, Jakks said it does not expect long-term material impact from the bankruptcy, sending its shares up as much as 11.3 percent to $3.15.

Jakks said its uninsured claims from Toys ‘R’ Us amount to less than 3 percent of its outstanding receivables as of Sept. 18.

The toymaker had reported a net income of $1.2 million in 2016.

“2017 continues to present a challenging retail environment, which has now been further disrupted by the Toys ‘R’ Us Chapter 11 filing,” Jakks Chief Executive Stephen Berman said.

The toy store chain filed for bankruptcy on Sept. 19, with a $5 billion long-term debt and received a commitment for up to $3.1 billion in debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing from lenders.

“Nevertheless, the announced availability of DIP financing leaves us optimistic that we can resume our relationship with Toys ‘R’ Us as one of its significant suppliers,” Berman said.

Jakks shares have fallen 7.2 percent since Sept. 17 on growing concerns about the retailer’s impending bankruptcy filing. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below