15 天前
Janssen-Cilag's HIV drug gets EU regulatory panel's nod
2017年7月21日 / 中午11点43分 / 15 天前

Janssen-Cilag's HIV drug gets EU regulatory panel's nod

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 21 (Reuters) - A European regulatory panel recommended granting approval to a treatment for HIV infection developed by Janssen-Cilag International, a unit of U.S. drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.

The drug, Symtuza, is a combination of four active substances darunavir, cobicistat, emtricitabine and tenofovir alafenamide. (bit.ly/2gPiBAD)

The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), which causes AIDS, interferes with the body's ability to fight infections.

More than 35 million people have died from AIDS-related illnesses and an estimated 78 million have become infected with HIV, since the disease surfaced 36 years ago. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

