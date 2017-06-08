FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Some Japanese aluminium buyers agree to Q3 premium at $119/T - sources

2017年6月8日 / 上午9点19分 / 2 个月前

Some Japanese aluminium buyers agree to Q3 premium at $119/T - sources

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - Some Japanese aluminium buyers have agreed to pay producers a premium of $119 per tonne for shipments in the July to September quarter, reflecting lower spot premiums, three sources directly involved in the quarterly pricing talks said on Thursday.

This is a 7 percent decline from the $128 per tonne premiums PREM-ALUM-JP in the previous quarter and the first quarterly drop in three.

Many other Japanese buyers are still negotiating with global producers, with further deals expected later this month.

Japan is Asia's biggest importer of aluminium and the premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price set the benchmark for the region.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

