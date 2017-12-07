FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Some Japanese aluminium buyers agree Q1 premium at $103/T, up 8-10 pct from Q4 -sources
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
综述：特朗普承认耶路撒冷为以色列首都 中东问题上选边站惹恼敌友
综述：特朗普承认耶路撒冷为以色列首都 中东问题上选边站惹恼敌友
调查：美国减税法案终将支撑美元 但美元或先抑后扬
调查：美国减税法案终将支撑美元 但美元或先抑后扬
2017年12月7日 / 早上8点42分 / 更新于 17 小时前

Some Japanese aluminium buyers agree Q1 premium at $103/T, up 8-10 pct from Q4 -sources

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Some Japanese aluminium buyers have agreed to pay some global producers a premium of $103 per tonne for shipments in the January to March quarter, reflecting higher spot premiums, two sources directly involved in the pricing talks said on Thursday.

The new premium is between 8.4 percent and 9.6 percent higher than the $94 to $95 per tonne premiums PREM-ALUM-JP in the current quarter. The rise is the first in three quarters.

Japan is Asia’s biggest importer of aluminium and the premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price set the benchmark for the region. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Tom Hogue)

