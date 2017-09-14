FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年9月14日 / 上午9点29分 / 1 个月前

Some Japanese aluminium buyers agree to Q4 premium at $95/T, down about 20 pct Q/Q -sources

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Some Japanese aluminium buyers have agreed to pay a global producer a premium of $95 per tonne for shipments in the October to December quarter, reflecting lower spot premiums, two sources directly involved in the pricing talks said on Thursday.

The new premiums are between 19.5 percent and 20.2 percent lower than the $118 to $119 per tonne premiums PREM-ALUM-JP in the previous quarter and the prices are down for a second consecutive quarter.

The buyers who made the deal with the single producer are still negotiating with other global sellers while many other Japanese buyers are in talks with all of the producers, with further deals expected later this month.

Japan is Asia’s biggest importer of aluminium and the premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price set the benchmark for the region. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

