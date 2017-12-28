FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs edge lower; stronger equities weigh
December 28, 2017 / 3:57 AM / a day ago

JGBs edge lower; stronger equities weigh

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices edged lower on Thursday, weighed down by stronger Tokyo stocks.

The losses, however, were limited as the bond market drew some support from overnight gains in U.S. Treasuries and as the Bank of Japan conducted a regular debt-buying operation.

The central bank bought 700 billion yen ($6.19 billion) of five- to 40-year JGBs on Thursday.

The benchmark 10-year yield inched up 0.5 basis point to 0.055 percent. The 20-year yield rose 1 basis point to 0.575 percent.

Japan’s Nikkei share average edged up on Thursday, buoyed by an overnight rise in U.S. equities.

U.S. Treasuries gained on Wednesday, helped by investors’ rebalancing of portfolios before year-end. ($1 = 113.1600 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team)

