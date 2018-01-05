FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs flat, capped by rallying equities
频道
专题
综述：朝鲜接受韩国1月9日正式会谈的提议 特朗普为撮合双方邀功
半岛局势
综述：朝鲜接受韩国1月9日正式会谈的提议 特朗普为撮合双方邀功
调查：美元困局尚未结束 但2018年处境将有所改善
深度分析
调查：美元困局尚未结束 但2018年处境将有所改善
汇市一周综述：全球同步“制造”上升气流 欧元高飞人民币开门红
深度分析
汇市一周综述：全球同步“制造”上升气流 欧元高飞人民币开门红
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 5, 2018 / 4:05 AM / a day ago

JGBs flat, capped by rallying equities

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were flat across the board on Friday, capped by an ongoing surge in the equity market.

The five-year and 30-year yields were unchanged at minus 0.100 percent and 0.810 percent, respectively, while the 10-year yield inched up 0.5 basis point to 0.055 percent.

Underlying investor demand for JGBs, however, remained steady. Friday’s 300 billion yen ($2.66 billion) liquidity-enhancing JGB auction attracted ample interest as the Bank of Japan’s massive debt-buying scheme was expected to support the debt market in 2018 as well.

The finance ministry regularly auctions off-the-run JGBs at these auctions that are designed to improve market liquidity.

Japan’s Nikkei share average rode on an ongoing surge in global equities and probed 26-year highs on the back of robust banking and brokerage shares. ($1 = 112.8300 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below